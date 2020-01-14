Yet another prestigious award for Isle of Wight comedy writer, Hannah George

For the second year in a row, Hannah George, and her writing partner Tasha Dhanraj, were back at the Writers’ Guild Awards

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

hannah george and Tasha at the writers guild awards

Isle of Wight writer, filmmaker and comedian, Hannah George, has started the year on a high – winning awards.

Once again the Ventnorian (pictured right) has picked up an award at the Writers’ Guild Awards.

With her writing partner Tasha Dhanraj, Hannah picked up the Best Online Comedy award at last night’s Writers’ Guild Awards for their BBC Three sketch, Side Effects Of The Pill. The writing duo won the same award last year for their comedy short for BBC Three, ‘Where Are You From The Game’.

Hat trick of Isle of Wight winners
Hannah told OnTheWight,

“I’m thrilled to have won this award with Tasha for the second year in a row.

“Since the award’s inception three years ago it has always been won by someone from the Isle of Wight, the first year by the brilliant Marek Larwood.”

To watch the comedy short, head over to BBC Three’s Facebook Page.

Drunk Women Solving Crime
Hannah is also part of the hugely successful podcast series called Drunk Women Solving Crime.

As well as featuring many well-known and much-loved guests, from Jenny Eclair to Lucy Porter, there have been sell-out live shows.

Award-winning writer
Now based in London, but regularly returning to Ventnor, this is not the first award Hannah has received.

See our archive of news articles about Hannah’s career which started out with her being named “Officially Britain’s Funniest Woman” by The Sun newspaper.

Tuesday, 14th January, 2020 8:25am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2npd

Filed under: Comedy, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, The Arts

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*