Young rowers compete in Isle of Wight Rowing Forum’s Junior Regatta

Steve Bull from Ryde Rowing Club shares this latest report. Ed

Isle of Wight Rowing Forum Junior Regatta

Over thirty Junior Athletes from the three Island Rowing Clubs – Newport, Ryde and Shanklin, with ages ranging from 12 to 16 – competed in the fifth Isle of Wight Rowing Forum’s Junior Regatta on Sunday (24th April).

There was racing for Coxed Quad Sculls, Coxless Double Sculls and Single Sculls over a straight 500m course on the River Medina, based at Newport Rowing Club who hosted the event – supported by officials from Ryde and Shanklin and with British Rowing represented by the Wessex Region’s Henley Stewards Charitable Trust Coach – Kerry Wardell – who took the opportunity to plan some Junior Skills days for the Island Clubs.

In order to encourage and develop the close working relationship the three Clubs have, and to foster good sportsmanship between the Clubs, the crews for the Cox Quads and Double Sculls were drawn from the hat from all three clubs which lead to some very exciting racing – after which Kerry presented IWRF Medals to the winning and second placed crews and scullers.

Results

J14 Coxed Quad – 1st. Riley Horrix, Shanklin. Emiley Oastley, Newport. Tom Starkey, Ryde. Johnjo Findley, Newport and Eirann McClumpha (Cox), Ryde. 2nd – Ben Redstone, Ryde. Emily Faithful, Shanklin. Austin Smith, Ryde. Lyle Winfield, Ryde and Ethan Walters, Shanklin (Cox).

J16. Double Scull – 1st. Austin Smith, Ryde and Daisy Faithfull, Shanklin: 2nd. Emily Oatley and Millie Goom from Newport.

J14. Double Scull – 1st. Josh Lee, Ryde and Johnjo Findley, Newport. 2nd Ollie Coulson, Newport and Tye Cameron, Ryde.

J16. Single Scull – 1st. Joe Robertson, Shanklin; 2nd. Ollie Bennett, Newport: 3rd Daisy Faithfull, Shanklin.

J14. Single Scull – 1st. Ethan Walters, Shanklin; 2nd. Austin Smith, Ryde.

Image: Some of the Juniors representing the three Island Rowing Clubs, with Kerry Wardell from British Rowing, who competed at the IWRF Junior Regatta on 24th April, 2016.

