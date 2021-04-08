Your chance to skydive on the Isle of Wight for charity this summer

Age UK Isle of Wight are looking for adventurous fundraisers to take on the incredible challenge of a sponsored tandem skydive from over 12,000ft.

Our jump, going from Sandown Airport on Tuesday 3rd August, will offer each jumper an unrivalled aerial view of the Isle of Wight.

Every skydiver will experience freefall adrenaline at speeds approaching 120 miles per hour, followed by a stunning canopy ride back down to earth.

Tick something off your bucket list

Elisha Leachman, Fundraising Manager, said:

“This year we have teamed up with Hose Rhodes Dickson to support brave jumpers who want to tick something off their bucket list whilst helping out a great local charity! “Age UK Isle of Wight is an independent charity, 100 per cent of all fundraising support we receive stays on the Island to support older people to live well independently”

How it works

Interested fundraisers can secure their seat in the plane today with an £80 payment and a commitment to reach a minimum sponsorship of £400 for Age UKIW.

For those that fundraise £500+ your £80 payment will be returned.

To find out more about Skydiving for Age UK Isle of Wight, and to register to take part in, please visit the Website or contact the Fundraising Department by emailing: [email protected]

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed