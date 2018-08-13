120 swimmers completed 66th Isle of Wight Pier to Pier Race

Bob shares this report from Saturday’s Pier to Pier Swim. Ed

In ‘lively’ seas, 120 swimmers completed in the 66th Pier to Pier Race last weekend.

With Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely acting as starter, the swimmers entered the sea as the wind started to pick and make for waves that made the swim even harder.

All but three swimmers – who were attended by the safety boats and the lifeboats and brought ashore – completed the course.

And the winners are

The male winner was Peter Dixon, from Tower Hamlets, who completed the swim in 31 minutes.

The female winner was Alison Longman, from Winchester Penguins, in 35.29.

The fastest Isle of Wight male was Gwyn Jones in 37.14 and fastest female was Lindsey Shenton.

MP presents trophies

Trophies were presented by Bob Seely, who had swim the Solent last Saturday and now wants to enter the 2019 Pier to Pier on 3rd August.

Image: © Kirsti Hummel

