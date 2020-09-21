24 new volunteer Community First Responders join Isle of Wight Ambulance Service

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service is delighted to announce the recruitment of twenty-four new volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs).

Each new CFR will undertake the newly launched ‘FutureQuals’ level three Award for First Responders on Scene: ambulance service community responders qualification, at the Ambulance Training & Community Response Services training department.

Countrywide first

The first cohort started their CFR learning journey in August attending a four day foundation training course, with special COVID 19 measures in place. The Isle of Wight Ambulance service was the first in the country to enrol learners onto the new qualification.

They are joining an existing team of twenty-two CFRs and we hope the new recruits will be fully trained and equipped ready to attend life threatening emergencies as deployed by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service by November/December this year.

On scene with a patient in just a few minutes

Volunteer Community First Responders (CFRs) use their own cars, no blue lights or sirens, but being local means they can be on scene with a patient in just a few minutes. They provide vital enhanced first aid skills until the arrival of the Ambulance Service, sometimes making the difference between life and death.

The increase in the number of CFRs across all areas of the Island will have a big impact on patient care and experience.

Walker: Time and commitment people are willing to give is truly humbling

Louise Walker, Ambulance Education, Training and Engagement Lead said:

“We are absolutely thrilled and very privileged to have such a large number of new volunteer CFRs joining our existing group of amazing CFRs. “The time and commitment people are willing to give our Ambulance service is truly humbling and we are extremely grateful indeed. “The value of having volunteer CFRs as part of our service is not be underestimated, we know that they really do make a difference to our patients”.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust press office. Ed

Image: Anton under CC BY 2.0