£3,400 Floating Bridge mesh matting removed after only a month

The large piece of mesh matting attached to the Cowes floating bridge slipway has been removed only a month after being fitted.

The composite mesh matting was fixed on the Cowes concrete slipway on 4th September in an attempt to tackle noise and vibration levels of the ramps hitting the slipway that have plagued the new floating bridge since it came into service in 2017.

However, within just a couple of weeks, users of the floating bridge told OnTheWight that it was starting to show signs of wear and tear, such as bolts missing.

£3,400 matting removed

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told OnTheWight the matting was “showing signs of lifting and removed last night”.

The cost of the 22mm Mini Mesh matting, made by Dura Composite, was £3,391. It is currently unclear whether this included or excluded fitting.

IWC: Mesh matting “always a temporary measure”

The Council spokesperson confirmed the matting was removed and told OnTheWight,

“The mesh matting was always a temporary measure to help reduce noise levels before the shoe was fitted. “Having completed that work, which has resulted in a noise reduction, the matting has been removed and there is no requirement for it to be replaced.”

IWC press release says otherwise

However, in their press release on the 4th September the IWC stated

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said the works – including slipway matting – are part of the pledge to improve the service in all areas. Both the matting and the shoe – a device covering the end of the ramp to provide a flat landing point with the Cowes slipway – aim to reduce noise and vibration levels.

Click on images to see larger versions









Location map

View the location of this story.