Floating Bridge improvements to tackle noise and vibration levels

Further key works to help remedy noise and vibration issues with Cowes floating bridge are to be carried out this month.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said the works – including slipway matting – are part of the pledge to improve the service in all areas.

Cllr Stewart said,

“We remain determined to make the necessary improvements to the floating bridge and these latest projects demonstrate our ongoing commitment. “We recognise its importance to the communities of Cowes and East Cowes and this work is the next stage of our plan.”

Improvements to tackle noise and vibration levels

Composite mesh matting will be fixed on the Cowes concrete slipway today (Tuesday), before the installation of a ‘shoe’ follows next week.

Both the matting and the shoe – a device covering the end of the ramp to provide a flat landing point with the Cowes slipway – aim to reduce noise and vibration levels.

The floating bridge will be out of service while the work is carried out, including tonight from 7pm to 11.30pm.

A passenger launch will be in place during the work. Normal service will resume tomorrow (Wednesday).

The shoe is due to be fitted later this month.

Image: © Allan Marsh