75 year old man found in street with head injuries

Police are carrying out enquiries at Fountain Quay after an elderly man was found lying in the street with head injuries in the early hours of this morning.

Police tape

Fountain Yard in Cowes was cordoned off this morning after an elderly man was found with head injuries.

Police confirm they have been carrying out enquiries at Fountain Quay after a 75 year-old man was found lying in the street with injuries to his head in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

The say,

“We were called to St Mary’s Hospital at 01:37am where the man was being treated. His injuries are not described as serious.

“We are trying to establish if the man was assaulted and enquiries are ongoing.”

If you saw anything of interest to the police, get in touch with them at 101.

Location map
Thursday, 22nd March, 2018 3:56pm

By

