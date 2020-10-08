A further rise in positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

Although still low in comparison to other parts of the country, the Island is seeing a rise in the number of positive Coronavirus tests

Since Monday (5th October) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight has increased by 16, bringing the cumulative total to 492, a rate per 100,000 population of 347.

The latest R number for the South East is 1.1-1.4. The Island is too small an area to get a realistic number as you need a larger population to understand spread in the community (more here).

Only test on the Island
Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

  • a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Thursday, 8th October, 2020 5:28pm

lauque
The King’s College/Zoe research app estimates 198 active cases on the island today (8 October). Also, they suggest that not everybody experiences the three classic symptoms (fever, cough, loss of taste/smell) in the first seven days of infection), while 39% of 18 to 65 year olds who test positive report shortness of breath, and 35% report chest pain. An ONS study found that 86% of positive cases… Read more »
8, October 2020 6:03 pm
