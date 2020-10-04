A month’s worth of rain in last three days on the Isle of Wight: Flood alert update

In the last three days, a month’s rain (80mm) has been recorded at Wroxall. The Environment Agency issue an update to their latest Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

rain on the window

The Environment Agency have issued an update to their Flood Alert for Eastern Yar.

Released this morning (Sunday) at 10am, it reads:

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are very high and continue to rise. In the last 3 days, a month’s rain (80mm) has been recorded at Wroxall. Currently, the river remains close to the top of the river bank near the main road bridge at Alverstone and some out of bank flooding may occur at Langbridge.

Access to Horringford may be affected today.

We do not expect impacts at Sandown.

Rain continues today, although the intensity should decrease later this afternoon. The river will remain exceptionally high over the next 24 hours.

It is now less likely that property will be flooded at Alverstone, but levels could come very close. Tomorrow (Monday 05/10/2020) small amounts of rain are forecast, which will give water levels a chance to recover.

We’ve lowered Bembridge sluice to allow more water to drain to sea in between high tide. Please ensure that pumps used to protect property and gardens from flooding are operating.

Image: Gabriele Diwald under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 4th October, 2020 11:43am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nXM

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...