Number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests rises by five overnight

Since Friday the number of people on the Isle of Wight who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight has risen from 465 to 470 (as at Saturday evening).

On Monday evening (28th) the cumulative number of positive tests on the Island was 458. The rise of twelve in the last five days brings the cumulative rate per 100,000 population of 331.5.

Numbers skewed for a few days

However, the Government has issued the following update to the Covid-19 Dashboard:

Due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay in publishing a number of Covid-19 cases to the dashboard in England. This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported.



The result of this is that for the next week it will be impossible to give an accurate rate per 100,000 figure for the weekly totals (which are reported on Tuesday lunchtime).

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0