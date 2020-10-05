Another rise in the number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests

The figures for the Isle of Wight, which are updated each day in the early evening by the UK Government, rose again on Sunday night

covid-19 face mask covering grafitti

Between Saturday and Sunday night, the number of people on the Isle of Wight who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight rose from 470 to 473 (as at Sunday evening).

A week ago (28th October) the cumulative number of positive tests on the Island was 458. The rise of fifteen in the last six days brings the cumulative rate per 100,000 population of 334.6.

Numbers skewed for a few days
However, the Government has issued the following update to the Covid-19 Dashboard:

Due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there has been a delay in publishing a number of Covid-19 cases to the dashboard in England.

This means the total reported over the coming days will include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October, increasing the number of cases reported.

The result of this is that for the next week it will be impossible to give an accurate rate per 100,000 figure for the weekly totals (which we report on Tuesday lunchtimes).

Source: Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight
Image: Adam Niescioruk under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 5th October, 2020 7:15am

By

Fenders

Brilliant!

So our numpty small business Tory. Councillors, head of tourism and iW Council CEO, all encouraging tourism is leading to infection rates increasing on the island

Increased infection rates will lead to more hospital cases

More hospital cases will lead to more island deaths.

5, October 2020 7:22 am
