Accessible bike event a great success

Jan shares this latest news from Isle Access. Ed

On Saturday 3rd November, Isle Access, supported by IW Council Sports Development Unit, Pedalls from New Forest and Wightlink, hosted another successful accessible bike event at Seaclose in Newport.

This event provided an opportunity for people, who are not able to ride regular bikes, to enjoy the cycling experience. These specially adapted bikes give people the enjoyment and freedom of cycling for the first time. The life changing all day event was packed from start to finish.

Jan Brookes, CEO of Isle Access commented:

“It has been an amazing day. We have seen a fantastic impact from the sessions that we have provided. Discovering cycling can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

This is just the start though for Isle Access, the Island charity who are passionate about providing better access for all to businesses, services and leisure experiences. Through fundraising, Isle Access aim to buy their own fleet of bikes to keep on the Island.

Wightlink: Delighted to be support

Wightlink made the whole day possible by transporting the bikes. Dean Murphy, Head of Port Operations said:

“We were delighted to be able to support Isle Access by helping to bring across the bikes for the event and it’s great to see how they are inspiring and giving people more confidence to get involved in cycling.”

Get involved

If you would like to get involved with Isle Access or want to know more about how the charity is focused on making the Island more accessible, visit the Website