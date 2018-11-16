New plans submitted for Freshwater care units

A former care home in Freshwater could be rebuilt to provide 75 care units, and create 25 jobs on the Isle of Wight.

The now-demolished Green Meadows Care Home has been closed for a number of years after the developer identified significant refurbishment work would be required to upgrade the facilities.

New plans

Plans for the site include a communal garden, vehicle and pedestrian access, parking and landscaping works.

Community facilities will be available on the ground floor of the four-storey building — including a salon, a social space, a dining area and multi-use room. Service areas will also include a care office, staff office, kitchen and laundry room.

The plans state:

“The development will provide the community involvement associated with a traditional care home, however, will also

allow residents to maintain their independence within the privacy of their own accommodation.”

The plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council on behalf of Morgan Ashley Care Developments.

Previous approval

Plans were submitted and approved in 2015 for the construction of 60 retirement living units by Methodist Homes.

However, this new proposal seeks consent for a greater number of units. Southern Housing considered the first scheme to have too many two bedroom units, and this view was supported by the funder, Homes England.

More units, smaller footprint

Although the number of units has increased, the plans say the footprint of the building would be smaller.

The plans state:

“The greater number of units are a direct result of the mix of the consented scheme being inappropriate to meet the needs of the island as there were too many two bed apartments.”

The number of bedrooms has been reduced from 112 to 106.

A total of 20 cycle spaces are also proposed however, it is acknowledged this level falls below the requirement.

Residents have until 12th December to comment on the plans.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Asbri – Morgan Ashley Care Developments