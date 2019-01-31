Advice for homeless people on the Isle of Wight during snow and ice

With up to 5cm of snow and plummeting temperatures forecast for the Isle of Wight tonight (Thursday) homeless people who need shelter have been urged to contact the Isle of Wight Council.

Currently, there is only one night shelter on the Isle of Wight, provided by the Salvation Army.

With temperatures set to drop as low as one degree, the shelter in Newport will provide warmth, food and shelter to anyone above the age of 18 without a place to stay.

Alternatively, anyone without a place to stay can contact the council’s housing team.

A spokesperson for the council said:

“If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, you can also send an alert to Streetlink by visiting the Website, via the mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices, or by calling 0300 500 0914 – this will connect them to local services and support. “If you suspect someone is in immediate risk, harm or danger from sleeping rough, please telephone the police on 999.”

You can contact the council housing team on 01983 823040 (daytime) or 01983 821105 (out of hours), and the Salvation Army on 01982 812743.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Tony Alter under CC BY 2.0