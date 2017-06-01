Aggravated vehicle taking and assaulting police officer just two of charges for 16 year old

Police confirm that a 16 year-old boy from Ryde was arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of driving offences.

They had tweeted an appeal stating that a Vauxhall Mokka had been stolen on Ryde High Street on Wednesday evening at around 10:30pm. It was later found abandoned on Carters Road.

Police have now charged the teenager with six offences: aggravated vehicle taking, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, drink driving, driving without insurance, assault, and assaulting a police officer.

He has been remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today (1st June).

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0