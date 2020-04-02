All profits from Isle of Wight Festival special edition t-shirts to help Islanders

The Isle of Wight Festival has released a special edition t-shirt to raise funds for WightAID, a charity supporting a number of organisations on the Isle of Wight.

ALL profits from t-shirt sales will be distributed by WightAID to charities tackling food poverty, domestic abuse and assisting those experiencing social isolation on the Island.

Festival organisers wanted to offer the support of the Isle of Wight Festival family to the island community despite the 2020 event not taking place.

“A big thank you Isle of Wight Festival”

Geoff Underwood, Founder of WightAID said,

“We are extremely grateful that the Isle of Wight Festival family have joined us at this critical time. The Covid-19 crisis is affecting the Island community in many unfortunate ways and their support to our ‘Crisis Fund’ will ensure the most critical charities get the support they need. “A BIG thank you Isle of Wight Festival.”

Proud to support WightAID

Festival organiser Caroline Giddings, said,

“The Isle of Wight Festival is proud to support WightAID and the wonderful work they do in raising much needed funds for the vulnerable within the community. “We hope that people will buy a t-shirt to help this charity initiative and we look forward to seeing everyone again in 2021!”

These special edition t-shirts, with all profits going to WightAID, can be pre-ordered now from the Isle of Wight Festival shop.

For more information on WightAID visit the Website.