Clap for our Carers and all other key workers tonight at 8pm

At 8pm tonight (Thursday) once again people around the nation will be heading out onto their doorsteps, balconies, into their gardens or standing at their windows to join in the ‘Clap for our Carers’ campaign.

The campaign is asking for as many people as possible to join in a round of applause to thank all doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS staff working putting their lives on the line to help those affected by Coronavirus, as well as all other key workers who are helping to keep the country running.

Many towns across the Island showed their support last Thursday, so don’t forget to add your applause, bang your pots and pans as some did, to show your support for the real heroes in the fight against Coronavirus.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: bpprice under CC BY 2.0