All set for the Isle of Wight Pride Parade and day-long entertainment

It might look a bit miserable out there today, but the weather forecast is much better for Saturday, so you might want to get the sun-cream back out of the cupboard and join others lining the streets of Ryde for the Isle of Wight Pride parade.

2019 was due to be a fallow year for Isle of Wight pride, but due to public demand, the organising committee have worked hard over the last few weeks to ensure a parade takes place, along with plenty of entertainment around the town.

No tickets are needed this year, just turn up and enjoy the entertainment, which takes place after the parade along the seafront, as well as in several Union Street venues.

What’s on offer

Here’s a run-down of what to expect:

The day will start with a colourful parade from Queens Road, Ryde, at midday. Following the same route as last year, the Parade will celebrate equality and diversity 50 years on from the landmark Stonewall riots in New York, the start of the Pride movement.

On the seafront, the parade will finish at Eastern Gardens at the Pride Community Village where local charities, traders and community groups will have stalls open from 12pm until 6pm.

Ryde Superbowl are hosting Isle of Wight Pride 2019. Music will be provided to bring a party atmosphere to the Pride Community Village with their bars serving beer and cocktails and a barbecue area for food until 8pm. There will be a chance to escape from the heat of the sun (the forecast is hot, hot, hot) and enjoy further entertainment and music inside the bar. For something a bit different, 1Leisure will offer activities by the Harbour during the afternoon.

From 1pm and into the evening, a number of partner venues in Union Street will have entertainment. This along with the many planned shop window displays will help to Pride-up Ryde as part of this year’s event.

Why Pride?

Isle of Wight takes positive stance against discrimination and violence toward lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people.

Well done to all the volunteers who have given their time to Isle of Wight Pride. We hope everyone has a fabulous time.

Find out more

For more information see the Isle of Wight Pride Website or Facebook Page. If you’re Tweeting photos on the day, don’t forget to include @IWPride