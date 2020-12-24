Another Isle of Wight death registered with Covid-19 as the cause

NHS England is reporting that one new death on the Isle of Wight has been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The death were recorded as taking place at St Mary’s hospital on 22nd December and brings the cumulative number of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 107.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives

Public Health England the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 87.

Positive test results

The cumulative total of people on the Isle of Wight who tested positive for Coronavirus is 1,175 a rate per 100,000 population of 833.33.

The latest R number for the South East is been reduced to at 1.2-1.4.

The latest R number for the UK is 1.1-1.3.

Source: NHS and Covid Dashboard

Image: Kateryna Tyshkul under CC BY 2.0