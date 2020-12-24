Residents treated to surprise Christmas hampers in Yarmouth and Thorley

Cakes, nosegays, and decorations included in the gifts were made by friends and members of Community Hall of Yarmouth and District (CHOYD)

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Christmas hampers and two Thorley councillors

Steve Cowley, Mayor of Yarmouth and Thorley, shares this latest news from the West. Ed

Everyone needs a happy surprise at Christmas, especially this year.

About 130 residents of Yarmouth and Thorley have received surprise Christmas cheer hampers thanks to generous sponsorship from the Delphi Lakeman Memorial Trust, Yarmouth Town Council, Yarmouth Town Trust and Ed and Melanie Panek, the new owners of Salty’s Restaurant and Bar.

A team including Town Councillors and the Panek family braved the weather to deliver the Hampers.

The Christmas hampers in car boot

Cakes, nosegays, and decorations included in the gifts were made by friends and members of Community Hall of Yarmouth and District (CHOYD).  

Artist and town councillor, Jenny Jackson, designed the Christmas card.

The Christmas hampers being delivered by Sara

Other items for the hampers were kindly donated by Harwood, Medina Wines, The Garlic Farm and Freshwater Co-op.

Thursday, 24th December, 2020 3:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o9C

Filed under: Community, Featured, Thorley, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*