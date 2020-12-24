Residents treated to surprise Christmas hampers in Yarmouth and Thorley

Steve Cowley, Mayor of Yarmouth and Thorley, shares this latest news from the West. Ed

Everyone needs a happy surprise at Christmas, especially this year.

About 130 residents of Yarmouth and Thorley have received surprise Christmas cheer hampers thanks to generous sponsorship from the Delphi Lakeman Memorial Trust, Yarmouth Town Council, Yarmouth Town Trust and Ed and Melanie Panek, the new owners of Salty’s Restaurant and Bar.

A team including Town Councillors and the Panek family braved the weather to deliver the Hampers.

Cakes, nosegays, and decorations included in the gifts were made by friends and members of Community Hall of Yarmouth and District (CHOYD).

Artist and town councillor, Jenny Jackson, designed the Christmas card.

Other items for the hampers were kindly donated by Harwood, Medina Wines, The Garlic Farm and Freshwater Co-op.



