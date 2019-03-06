Approval for Isle of Wight’s controversial 66 home development

Controversial plans to build 66 homes in Northwood were approved by Isle of Wight Councillors last night (Tuesday), despite objections from residents who said the green space on Newport Road, Northwood should not be developed.

The application, submitted by Harding Holdings, was approved by the planning committee by six votes to four.

The decision had been deferred from the previous meeting, after councillors asked officers to carry out a road safety audit and provide more information about access.

Concerns over vehicle access

Councillors had raised concerns about vehicle access to and from the busy road, but planning officers said the audit, approved by Island Roads, demonstrated it would be safe.

The site originally had two access points but one of them, on the southern side, has now been axed from the plans.

Churchman: Road can be ‘a nightmare’

Cllr Vanessa Churchman said:

“I’ve travelled that road enough to know it can be a nightmare. Why keep that access? Why not keep the access further down the road close to Northwood, which would mitigate the people coming in and out.”

Officers said the northern access worked better with the existing road network and it was considered the more appropriate access point.

Churchman: A ribbon development

Cllr Churchman also raised concerns about where the site sits between Newport and Cowes. She said:

“It’s a ribbon development, and I’m not sure it’s a ribbon development at it’s best.”

Within ‘key regeneration area’

Officers said the application was within a ‘key regeneration area’ and the development was within planning policy.

The applicant now has outline permission to build the houses, but further applications will be required before building work commences. When the reserved matters — including the site layout and style of housing — have been approved, work will begin.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Harding Holdings Ltd