‘Remain alert, but not alarmed’ message from police over critical threat level

Hampshire police share this latest update in response to the threat level move to ‘Critical’. Ed

Last night the Prime Minister confirmed that the national terrorist threat has been raised to critical.

This means that an attack remains highly likely but a further attack may be imminent. This threat level applies to the whole of the UK and not any specific area. Our priority is to protect our communities and visitors to our area.

Armed patrols at key locations

Overnight we have been putting in place additional armed and unarmed patrols at key locations. This is very much focused on crowded places, including transport hubs and shopping centres.

For operational reasons we are not confirming details of locations, tactics or numbers on police officers on duty.

We will continue to work with our partners and event organisers to assess the planned events where we may need to enhance our presence.

Prepared for ‘critical’ threat level

Chief Superintendent Lucy Hutson said:

“I would like to reassure you that the move to critical is something that we prepare for. We will continually review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe within Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. “At this time we need everyone to remain alert but not alarmed. We need your help to help us protect our communities and disrupt those who seek to harm us. I would urge you to contact the police straight away if you believe that someone is acting suspiciously. “Our officers and staff will continue to provide a visible presence in our communities and we have the specialist resources in place to respond in an emergency.”

Image: johnas under CC BY 2.0