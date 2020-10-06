Around the World in 80 days: Isle of Wight veterans circumnavigate the globe for charity

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has applauded members of the Royal Marines Association (RMA) on the Isle of Wight for the incredible target they have set themselves to raise funds for The Royal Marines Charity.

Eleven Isle of Wight ex-marines and ex-service personnel have set themselves a target to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days along with 20 of their UK comrades – all in the name of charity.

Covering 24,901 miles

The gruelling event – which began on 1st September – will see the team walking cycling, running and even canoeing 24,901 miles through until 19th November covering an average distance of 2,185 miles a week.

The team is already meeting milestones with the oldest member of the team Tom Bodman, 88, having walked a remarkable 163 miles in the first four weeks.

Goodwin: Pushing themselves to the absolute limit

Terry Goodwin, RMA Branch Secretary, said:

“In true Royal Marine style, the team is rising to the challenge and pushing themselves to the absolute limit in order to succeed in this event.



“They have collectively clocked up an impressive 9,539 miles between them in the first four weeks, so they are well on track to meet their target.”

Seely: Setting a great example to the younger generation

Mr Seely said:

“These ex-servicemen and women have set themselves a tough challenge, but it is great to see they are already on track to achieve what they set out to.



“They are setting a great example to the younger generation of how to soldier-on when times are tough and do what you need to do to meet your goals.



“I applaud them all on their amazing efforts and I look forward to hearing how much they raise for the charity. Please get behind them and support this incredible effort.”

Donations can be made via the Just Giving page.

News shared by the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, in their own words. Ed