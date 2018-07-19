Autism meeting with health bosses labelled ‘shambolic’ by Cabinet member

A ‘shambolic’ meeting with health bosses failed to address parents’ concerns about lengthy autism delays.

Parents met with representatives from the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on Monday, to discuss a future plan for the service. However, cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said the meeting revealed ‘nothing has changed since April’.

Parents forced to sit on the floor

He called the organisation of the meeting shambolic, and said parents were sat on the floor in a crowded room at Barnardo’s family centre, with others who failed to fit in the room left to peer through the windows.

Professor Jeremy Turk, who was hired by the CCG at the beginning of June, was present and said he had started work that day. He will work two days a week on the Island, in an attempt to clear the backlog.

Some parents have been waiting up to two years for a diagnosis, after the Autism Research Diagnostic Centre in Southampton closed for referrals last October.

Three immediate tasks

Prof Turk said he had three immediate tasks — making sense of the pathway, prioritising current referrals, and dealing with ongoing referrals.

However, it is not clear whether newer and more urgent referrals will be given priority over old referrals.

Cllr Brading said:

“We have let these children down. It’s not optional. “The frustration started to come out in the meeting. We are no further along than we were at the last meeting in April.”

Brading: Turk cannot do work alone

Cllr Brading said Prof Turk was qualified to clear the backlog, but he only works part-time.

He said,

“He cannot do this alone “He needs a team and it took the CCG nine months to hire him. “It’s quite clear where the blame lies, but we want the service for our children.”

Yesterday (Wednesday) the Isle of Wight CCG apologised and pledged to improve, following a unanimous vote of no confidence in their abilities by council watchdogs.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed