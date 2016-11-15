Steve shares this latest news from Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

On Saturday, 12th November nine members of Ryde Rowing Club attended the Hants & Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Annual Presentation Dinner at the Novotel in Southampton, where representatives of the Club’s Ladies Novice Fours Squad and of the Men’s Novice Sculls squad collected the Associations Championship Trophies won during the 2016 season.

The Club also collected one of three Safety Awards awarded to Clubs that had gone through the season without any equipment inspection failures.

Recognition for John ‘Henry’ Adams

Finally, for his long commitment to Hants & Dorset and Coastal Rowing and in particular for his service as a race official where he regularly makes himself available for nearly every event – the Evening Echo Trophy was awarded to former H&D President, Ryde’s John ‘Henry’ Adams – a well-deserved honor.