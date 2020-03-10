Belgium’s Captain Boomer heads to Sandown as Hullabaloo organisers win £65,500 grant

The Common Space and Shademakers UK, the organisers of Hullabaloo 2020, are welcoming renowned Belgian artists Captain Boomer to Sandown Bay as an exciting addition to this year’s Hullabaloo event.

Hullabaloo will take place over the weekend of 16th and 17th May, with a special Education Day for Island schools on Friday 15th.

An absolutely unmissable spectacle

It is an event for people of all ages – an absolutely unmissable spectacle, a magic mix of science demonstrations, wildlife encounter, art activity, heritage displays, live music, madcap carnival and seaside tradition.

The event transforms an area the size of a theme park, stretching across Culver Parade, from the beach to the Willow Walk, Dinosaur Isle and Browns Café and Golf Course.

The Captain Boomer Collective

New this year at Hullabaloo are international artists The Captain Boomer Collective, bringing a giant sea ‘beast’ to create a highlight for this year’s focus on the coastal environment and the Isle of Wight Biosphere.

Across the festival weekend, artists, musicians, scientists, national museums and local organisations will gather in The Bay for one of the highlights of the Island’s event calendar.

Education Day

The Hullabaloo Education Day will be a showcase for the Isle of Wight Music Hub and their work with schools across the Island, creating new Biosphere songs which will be performed and presented on Friday afternoon.

The visiting schools will also get a special preview of weekend’s acts and activities, from event artists, performers and exhibitors.

£65,500 grant

Arts Council England has awarded the project a £65,500 grant from National Lottery funding. Local organisations are stepping in to add to the required matched funding including The Common Space, Wightlink and Ryde Arts.

Ian Boyd from Arc Consulting and The Common Space says

“Hullabaloo is taking another big step up in the event experience it offers the Island. This is brilliant news for all of our thousands of visitors, but also for Sandown. “The investment in arts, environment, culture and community brought in by Hullabaloo, alongside of the wider work of Arc, Artecology and The Common Space now stands at over half a million. “This is no accident. Sandown, and The Bay area, are very special places where we can together build expectations for a better future while still sustaining the value of the past. “We all believe in Sandown, but so do major national and international organisations, and Hullabaloo is the proof!”

George: “Great for Sandown and great for the Isle of Wight”

Creative Director of Hullabaloo, Sharon George, says,

“We are delighted to be able to welcome our artistic partners from Belgium and also to provide additional support and commissions for local artists. “We are expecting visitors to join us from the Science Museum and Natural History Museum, and for Hullabaloo 2020 to have a major impact for the community as a great fun and enjoyable event. It should be great for Sandown and great for the Isle of Wight.”

Where and when

Hullabaloo takes place along Culver Parade, Sandown from 10am each day on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th May.

For more details visit the Website and keep an eye on the Hullabaloo Facebook page.

Hullabaloo is run each year by Shademakers UK with help from The Common Space

News shared by Rosemary on behalf of Shademakers. Ed