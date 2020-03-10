New permit system should result in better management of road and utility works say council

A new permit system designed to give better control over works by utility companies and highway contractors on the highway network is to be rolled out next month.

The permit scheme is a Department for Transport requirement for all local authorities from April 2020. Island residents and visitors should benefit from better managed utility works and less disruption to the network.

To better control co-ordination of work

The aim of the new system is to ensure better control and co-ordination of work on the public highway network.

Under the permit scheme, the onus will be on utility companies, and other works promoters to demonstrate the need for planned works and also give more details on what is envisaged, including traffic management arrangements.

In addition, all works promoters will have to demonstrate that there has been appropriate consultation around schemes that are predicted to have a high impact on road users.

Burton: More robust management of the network

Kevin Burton, Island Roads network manager, said:

“The whole aim of the scheme is to ensure works on the highway can be better controlled. “It will enable the council to ensure works are co-ordinated and undertaken in a safe and expedient way, having given due regard to informing customers in advance of any predicted disruption. “It will mean management of the network can be done in a more robust way with the end result that inconvenience to road users is kept to a minimum.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: kecko under CC BY 2.0