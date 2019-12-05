Bob Seely banner appearing and disappearing from greenfield development site like something from Private Eye, says Labour

Island Labour have this week asked what the Conservatives have to hide after a Bob Seely banner appeared and disappeared from a greenfield site in Cowes.

Since the years of being an Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight, Bob Seely has campaigned against development on greenfield sites.

This campaign has been particularly strong during the last few months as the issue of the Island Plan has been discussed and debated.

Vote Seely banner on greenfield site

When a Vote Seely banner was erected at the large Place Road development on the outskirts of Cowes by the owner this week, Island Labour publicised the fact, and asked why Mr Seely would be supported so visibly and enthusiastically by the very developers he claims to oppose.

The sign quickly disappeared.

Quigley: “What have they got to hide?”

Labour’s Richard Quigley said:

“This is a really bizarre series of events. It seems like an article from Private Eye – first the connection is exposed, and then the scramble to cover it up.”



“Bob has two questions to answer here.” “The first is, can he explain why the developer of a greenfield site of unaffordable houses is so visibly backing him, when Bob has repeatedly told Islanders that he is opposed to such developments?” “The second is, why did the local Tory Party arrange for the sign to be removed? What have they got to hide here?” “Labour isn’t opposed to building houses on the island. We have hundreds of Island children without their own homes, and building council houses on brownfield sites will be a priority for the next Labour government. But unlike Bob, we don’t seek the support of private developers looking for green fields to build over.”

Seely: “It was in the wrong place”

OnTheWight asked Bob whether he’d asked to have the sign removed and whether it’s a development he approves of (which he chose to ignore).

He replied,