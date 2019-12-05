Bob Seely banner appearing and disappearing from greenfield development site like something from Private Eye, says Labour

Labour’s Richard Quigley says the incident is like something from Private Eye – first the connection is exposed, and then the scramble to cover it up. Bob Seely responds

bob seely sign on greenfield site

Island Labour have this week asked what the Conservatives have to hide after a Bob Seely banner appeared and disappeared from a greenfield site in Cowes.

Since the years of being an Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight, Bob Seely has campaigned against development on greenfield sites.

This campaign has been particularly strong during the last few months as the issue of the Island Plan has been discussed and debated.

Vote Seely banner on greenfield site
When a Vote Seely banner was erected at the large Place Road development on the outskirts of Cowes by the owner this week, Island Labour publicised the fact, and asked why Mr Seely would be supported so visibly and enthusiastically by the very developers he claims to oppose.

The sign quickly disappeared.

Quigley: “What have they got to hide?”
Labour’s Richard Quigley said:

“This is a really bizarre series of events. It seems like an article from Private Eye – first the connection is exposed, and then the scramble to cover it up.”

“Bob has two questions to answer here.”

“The first is, can he explain why the developer of a greenfield site of unaffordable houses is so visibly backing him, when Bob has repeatedly told Islanders that he is opposed to such developments?”

“The second is, why did the local Tory Party arrange for the sign to be removed? What have they got to hide here?”

“Labour isn’t opposed to building houses on the island. We have hundreds of Island children without their own homes, and building council houses on brownfield sites will be a priority for the next Labour government. But unlike Bob, we don’t seek the support of private developers looking for green fields to build over.”

Seely: “It was in the wrong place”
OnTheWight asked Bob whether he’d asked to have the sign removed and whether it’s a development he approves of (which he chose to ignore).

He replied,

“It was put in place by a supporter, with the best of intentions.

“It was in the wrong place.

“As soon as we were told of the location, we asked for it to be moved.

“It is now being used in more suitable location.”

Thursday, 5th December, 2019 8:20am

By

neilwheel
People speak with forked tongues. Bob was proud of green conservatism at hustings, didn’t want oil drilling ‘here on the island’ (presumably OK elsewhere). Thought nuclear power was a good contribution to tackling climate crisis and now presumably wants housing but ‘not here’ but is OK with his poster on a greenfield housing development of 3,4,5 bedroom ‘executive ‘ homes. Blow with the wind Bob, just like… Read more »
Vote Up14-4Vote Down
5, December 2019 8:30 am
henry

Well Bob has been schooled in Tory speak with the best of them.

Vote Up7-4Vote Down
5, December 2019 8:42 am
Alternative Perspective

No doubt similar to the Tax cuts Boris Johnson is offering the electorate after Brexit.

Now you see it, now you don’t.

Vote Up20Vote Down
5, December 2019 9:34 am
Jenny Smart

Oh look, a Political Banner that hasn’t been defaced. How remarkable.

Vote Up5-4Vote Down
5, December 2019 8:48 am
