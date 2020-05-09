Body found in search for missing Isle of Wight woman

Our thoughts are with family and friends of the young woman at this very difficult time

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

bright blue sky and yellow sunflower

Police officers searching for missing woman Charlotte Mullen yesterday found a body in the Culver Down area.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Our thoughts are with family and friends.

Need help?
If you are in a situation where you feel desperate and need someone to talk to, please call The Samaritans on 116 123.

Just having someone to talk to that isn’t family or friends can be a tremendous help. You don’t have to be suicidal to get in touch. Their service can help people before it’s too late.

For a less immediate response, you can contact them via email on jo@samaritans.org

Image: Irina Iordachescu under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 9th May, 2020 8:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nEy

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...