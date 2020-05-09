Body found in search for missing Isle of Wight woman

Police officers searching for missing woman Charlotte Mullen yesterday found a body in the Culver Down area.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Our thoughts are with family and friends.
Need help?
If you are in a situation where you feel desperate and need someone to talk to, please call The Samaritans on 116 123.
Just having someone to talk to that isn’t family or friends can be a tremendous help. You don’t have to be suicidal to get in touch. Their service can help people before it’s too late.
For a less immediate response, you can contact them via email on jo@samaritans.org
Image: Irina Iordachescu under CC BY 2.0
Saturday, 9th May, 2020 8:38am
By Sally Perry
