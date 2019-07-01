Book now for Friday’s ‘Non-Psychic ‘Psychic’ Show with Greg Chapman

Popular Island entertainer Greg Chapman returns to Shalfleet Village Hall this Friday evening with his ‘Non-Psychic ‘Psychic’ Show’.

A fast-paced 90 minute show, this takes us on a whistle stop tour of some of the techniques used by fraudulent psychics and mediums from Victorian times to the present day – a thought-provoking show wrapped up in an evening of all the magic, mentalism, escapology an more that Greg is known for!

Enjoyed by people on all sides of the debate

The show itself takes no stand on whether ‘Psychic’ powers are real, but discusses how we have to take anyone fraudulently claiming them out of the equation before we can even ask those questions.

This show has been enjoyed by people on all sides of the debate – and by people who just want a fun evening out!

Where and when

The show takes place at Shalfleet Village Hall on Friday 5th July at 7.30pm.

Pop over to EventBrite to buy your tickets priced at £10 each.

