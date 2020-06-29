UKOG planning application in Surrey rejected by council: Shares nose-dive within minutes

At the Surrey County Council planning meeting today (Monday), the application was rejected six votes to five and UKOG’s share price dived within minutes.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

ukog share price dive

UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) who have a current application on the Isle of Wight for an exploratory oil well pad, have just had a similar application turned down in Surrey.

According to the Drill or Drop News Website, UKOG was seeking permission to “drill and test vertical and sidetrack wells” to target gas and oil near the village of Dunsfold, Surrey.

At the Surrey County Council planning meeting today (Monday), the application was rejected six votes to five and UKOG’s share price dived within minutes.

Overwhelming opposition
Drill or Drop report that 84% of responses to the public consultation were objections, as well as from local councils. Among the concerns were the impact of the scheme on

  • the landscape,
  • light pollution,
  • air quality,
  • noise,
  • local ecology,
  • highway safety,
  • local businesses,
  • heritage.

You can read the full report from the planning meeting on the Drill or Drop Website.

Isle of Wight campaign
On the Isle of Wight campaigners launched Don’t Drill the Wight at the weekend. Island residents have until 24th July to share their comments on the UKOG application for an exploratory oil well on land near Arreton.

Monday, 29th June, 2020 5:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nLl

Filed under: Arreton, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Merstone, Planning

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "UKOG planning application in Surrey rejected by council: Shares nose-dive within minutes"

newest oldest most voted
alisonjane

Good job Surrey County Council.
Let’s hope the Isle Of Wight Council Planning Committee do the same!

Vote Up4-2Vote Down
29, June 2020 8:35 pm
Tamara
Amazing! A Tory-led council! It must have been the huge number of objections – 84% of the comments received – that clinched it. Well done, Dunsfold and Surrey residents! Now it’s our turn to show the Isle of Wight Council our collective strength of feeling about the same and similar issues: air, drinking water and soil pollution from oil, chemical and diesel spills; light pollution, noise, and… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
30, June 2020 12:24 am

What readers say

See latest comments ...