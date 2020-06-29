UKOG planning application in Surrey rejected by council: Shares nose-dive within minutes

UK Oil and Gas (UKOG) who have a current application on the Isle of Wight for an exploratory oil well pad, have just had a similar application turned down in Surrey.

According to the Drill or Drop News Website, UKOG was seeking permission to “drill and test vertical and sidetrack wells” to target gas and oil near the village of Dunsfold, Surrey.

At the Surrey County Council planning meeting today (Monday), the application was rejected six votes to five and UKOG’s share price dived within minutes.

Overwhelming opposition

Drill or Drop report that 84% of responses to the public consultation were objections, as well as from local councils. Among the concerns were the impact of the scheme on

the landscape,

light pollution,

air quality,

noise,

local ecology,

highway safety,

local businesses,

heritage.

You can read the full report from the planning meeting on the Drill or Drop Website.

Isle of Wight campaign

On the Isle of Wight campaigners launched Don’t Drill the Wight at the weekend. Island residents have until 24th July to share their comments on the UKOG application for an exploratory oil well on land near Arreton.