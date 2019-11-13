Boost for Vectis Radio as Ofcom approve plans to extend FM broadcast

More power for Vectis Radio Community Radio Station Ofcom has granted Vectis Radio permission to transmit with more power to get to most of those places on the Island that currently can’t hear them.

During the last month Vectis Radio have had their request for an increase in their licensed area provisionally agreed.

Increasing transmitter’s power

This new, larger area will be achieved by way of an increase in power of the station’s transmitter situated in Newport and is subject to the new technical arrangements required going through Ofcom’s usual formal clearance process.

Mac: Villages have clear affinity with Newport

Station Manager, Ian Mac said,

“We couldn’t be happier that Ofcom has granted this increase to our power. It will enable us to cover many of the villages surrounding Newport more effectively. “Ofcom concurred with our reasoning that these villages have clear affinities with Newport, and that many people from them travel to Newport for work, education, recreation or retail.”

Currie: Costing the project

Director, Kelvin Currie said,

“Ofcom have issued us with a set of challenging technical specifications to meet, and we are looking forward to that challenge, and working with the regulator to achieve the best outcome for us and the local community. “Preliminary work has already begun to establish the outline cost of the project so that we can look for funding.”

FM since 2017

Vectis Radio has been broadcasting from its Newport studios on FM 104.6 since November 2017 and has been in existence since 2010.

More details on Vectis Radio and how it serves the community can be found on the Website.