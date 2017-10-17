Constituency boundary updates published – Isle of Wight changes again

Boundary Commission England has this morning published proposals for new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, as it opens its third and final consultation (17 October 2017).

From today, residents can go to the BCE’s Website, to view the new plans. All the comments submitted during the first two consultations are also published on the BCE Website.

Changes to boundary line

The boundary line for the two Isle of Wight constituencies has been amended since the last consultation. The new boundary line now puts the Wootton Bridge ward into the east of the Island constituency, rather than west.

Click on image to see larger version



By the next scheduled election in 2022, the Isle of Wight will have two constituencies. By law, every constituency must contain between 71,031 and 78,507 electors. The current Isle of Wight constituency has around 110,000 eligible voters.

Valuable feedback from public

Sam Hartley, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said:

“We’re delighted with the huge number of comments on our initial proposals that we’ve received from members of the public, many of which contain valuable evidence about people’s local communities. Based on what people have said to us, we have revised more than half of our initial proposals. “The new map of the country we publish today is, we think, close to the best set of Parliamentary constituencies we can achieve, based on the rules to which we work and the evidence given to us by local citizens. But we still want people to tell us what they think of this latest map before we make our final recommendations to Parliament next year. It’s so important to have your say in this fundamental democratic exercise.”

If agreed by Parliament, the new constituencies will be in use at the next scheduled General Election in 2022.

Image: © 2017 Boundary Commission for England