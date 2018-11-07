Call for all-year-round camping

Camping could take place at Chine Farm all year round, if a 30-year restriction is lifted by the Isle of Wight Council.

Plans have been submitted by Keith Macdonald seeking the change for the site on Military Road. The land has been used since 1948 as a holiday camping site for tented accommodation, and in later years by touring and motorised caravans.

Call for condition to be removed

When an application was made for an established use certificate in 1980, it was approved subject to restrictions on camping. This means no-one can camp outside of March 1 and October 31, and restricted the area of site that could be used.

The plans state:

“It is considered the use of this condition does not meet the tests for use of conditions and has been used unreasonably and should be removed.”

Have your say

The application says the restriction is not relevant to planning and reasonable in any aspect.

Residents can view and comment on the plans until 23rd November.

A comment from the Isle of Wight Area of Natural Beauty partnership will appear on the website in due course, following a site visit and assessment.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Location map

View the location of this story.