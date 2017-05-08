Call for Isle of Wight Council to make mental health a priority

Michael Lilley shares this news. Ed

On 4th May, Michael Lilley was elected as the first Green Party Councillor on Isle of Wight Council with 53% of the vote. Michael was also re-elected onto Ryde Town Council and has been joined by fellow Green, Nancy Farrell who was elected to represent Ryde North-East Ward.

Michael has championed the issues of mental health for over 30 years and over the last three years has campaigned to improve support services for the Island residents. Nancy is also a local campaigner on mental health issues and Michael and Nancy have been members of the Isle of Wight Mental Health Services Reconfiguration Board.

National Mental Health Awareness Week

Michael states:

“I am overjoyed that the people of Ryde East voted for me and the work starts now. It is poignant that my first week in office is National Mental Health Awareness Week. One out of Four of Island residents are severely depressed and anxious at any one time and this is caused by everyday life trauma. “For me if we do not have a strong sense of our mental health well-being we are not going to cope with the reality of the ups and downs of everyday life. We have to focus on supporting our community to be involved and happier. It is not acceptable that in 2017, mental health is the one of the major social injustices in the UK and World.”

Tools to cope are fundamental

Mental Health Organisation (leading on MH Awareness Week) states:

“If we are going to develop a mentally healthy society, giving people the tools to thrive mentally is also fundamental. It is so important because none of us can escape life’s pain or disappointment. Resilience is a universal skill we all need to help each other learn to successfully navigate life.”

Mental Health Services “unfit for purpose”

Michael is calling for Isle of Wight Council to make mental health a priority over the next four years.

Michael states: