Calling all photographers: Don’t miss deadline for National Trust comp

The National Trust has launched a search to find two photographs to adorn the cover of its 2020 Handbook and membership card, which will be seen by over five million members.

Both amateur and professional photographers are being encouraged to enter the competition, which has as its theme ‘Our space to explore’.

What does nature mean to you?

The National Trust’s Head of Photography Chris Lacey said:

“We’re looking for images that reflect what being in nature means to you – whether that’s on the coast, in the countryside or at our gardens. “The winning photos will inspire our five million members to get outdoors, seek adventure and build memories each time they pick up their Handbook or scan their membership card. “Our places are bursting into life at this time of year – perfect for capturing the wonder and beauty of nature. Every time you visit with your camera, you’ll be helping us protect irreplaceable outdoor spaces for future generations to enjoy.”

Don’t miss the deadline

The annual competition, sponsored by Panasonic, runs until midnight on 2nd September 2019.

The winners will be selected by a judging panel and announced in November.

Full details of the competition can be found on the Website.

Image: © Used with permission of Jamie Currie Photography