Calling all young Isle of Wight songwriters: Don’t miss the Wight Noize Songwriting Showcase 2020

If you know someone (aged 14-24) on the Isle of Wight who has a talent with words, tell them about this Songwriting Showcase

WIGHT NOIZE poster

Platform One College of Music have come up with a novel way of still giving young Isle of Wight musicians a chance of recognition.

The Wight Noize Music Industry Showcase usually results in a main stage appearance for the winners at Isle of Wight Festival, but as the festival has been cancelled for this year, the competition has had to adapted.

Songwriting Showcase
Instead, the successful music college will be asking young people on the Isle of Wight (aged between 14-24) who are in a band or solo to enter their Songwriting Showcase.

Prizes include:

  • Professional recording session
  • Producer access to professional session musicians
  • Mix engineer
  • Mastering

Get involved
The competition is open to all young people on the Isle of Wight. To register email register@platformone.org and you will be sent a registration form.

Get involved, get creating and get writing.

Monday, 27th April, 2020 8:33am

By

