Calling all young Isle of Wight songwriters: Don’t miss the Wight Noize Songwriting Showcase 2020

Platform One College of Music have come up with a novel way of still giving young Isle of Wight musicians a chance of recognition.

The Wight Noize Music Industry Showcase usually results in a main stage appearance for the winners at Isle of Wight Festival, but as the festival has been cancelled for this year, the competition has had to adapted.

Songwriting Showcase

Instead, the successful music college will be asking young people on the Isle of Wight (aged between 14-24) who are in a band or solo to enter their Songwriting Showcase.

Prizes include:

Professional recording session

Producer access to professional session musicians

Mix engineer

Mastering

Get involved

The competition is open to all young people on the Isle of Wight. To register email register@platformone.org and you will be sent a registration form.

Get involved, get creating and get writing.