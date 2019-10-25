Can you help clear weeds so Ventnor’s Flower Fairy can do her magic?

Some helping hands are needed to clear an area of weeds by the playground so the Flower Fairy can sow seeds before winter sets in

flower fairy's garden

Lesley Brown, aka the Ventnor Flower Fairy, is looking for some help in clearing an area of weeds so she can sow seeds before winter sets in.

She’s has been working hard to brighten up the grassed area outside the North Street Children’s Playground in Ventnor and has made some huge improvements (also to the land outside the BT building, which is going to look fantastic by next spring).

Can you help?
Lesley says,

“In order to sow wild flower seeds there, I need to clear it first. I need to sow the seeds before Winter sets in.

“I’m still trying to finish the large playground border and the BT border, so any help would be very much appreciated. Even if it’s only 30 mins!

“We have made a start, it’s very easy to weed because the ground is so soft at the moment.

“You would need a garden fork (not a hand fork) and gloves – bags I have.

Get in touch
If you can help, please head over to Facebook Group for Ventnor Flower Fairy and leave a comment, or send her a private message.

Image: © Lesley Brown

Friday, 25th October, 2019 6:12pm

By

Filed under: Community, Featured, South Wight, Ventnor

