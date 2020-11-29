Challenge to write and perform a tune a day for Isle of Wight folk musician

Becky Haydock set out to raise £100 for Multiple Sclerosis Trust (MS Trust) by writing and performing a new tune every day for a month. She’s only four days in and has already raised over £500

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

three photos of becky haydock playing her violin

Isle of Wight folk musician, Becky Haydock, has launched a fundraising campaign to help raise awareness and money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust (MS Trust).

Living with MS herself, Becky understands not only how hard it can be to get a diagnosis and treatment, but also how difficult living with MS can be.

So she has set herself the challenge of writing and playing one folk tune a day for 30 days. There’ll be a huge variety of tunes, some are toe-tapping and uplifting, others more solemn and thought provoking.

Show your support
Becky is just four days in to the challenge and has raised over £500 (her original target was £100).

You can show your support over on her JustGiving Page.

First four tunes
To get your hooked, here are the first four tunes …. But check out Becky’s YouTube channel for the rest of the month to hear the other 26 she’s planning to write and perform.


Sunday, 29th November, 2020 10:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o6h

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Music

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*