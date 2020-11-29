Challenge to write and perform a tune a day for Isle of Wight folk musician

Isle of Wight folk musician, Becky Haydock, has launched a fundraising campaign to help raise awareness and money for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust (MS Trust).

Living with MS herself, Becky understands not only how hard it can be to get a diagnosis and treatment, but also how difficult living with MS can be.

So she has set herself the challenge of writing and playing one folk tune a day for 30 days. There’ll be a huge variety of tunes, some are toe-tapping and uplifting, others more solemn and thought provoking.

Show your support

Becky is just four days in to the challenge and has raised over £500 (her original target was £100).

You can show your support over on her JustGiving Page.

First four tunes

To get your hooked, here are the first four tunes …. But check out Becky’s YouTube channel for the rest of the month to hear the other 26 she’s planning to write and perform.