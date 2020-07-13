Change in planning laws will save theatres, concert halls and live music venues for future generations

Changes to the planning system will save theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues for future generations, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced yesterday (Sunday).

The Government say,

“These buildings cannot be easily replaced and are an intrinsic part of our cultural heritage, which is why we are clear that temporary social distancing restrictions should not be an excuse for them to be permanently lost.”

Councils will now need to take the temporary impact of Coronavirus into account when considering permission for change of use, redevelopment or demolition of a theatre, concert hall or live music performance venue.

Housing and Communities Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

Our theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues are the envy of the world and are central to our cultural heritage. That’s why we’re investing £1.57 billion to protect Britain’s cultural, arts and heritage institutions, as well as ensuring these buildings aren’t destroyed. It is vital they are properly protected by the planning system for both people today to enjoy and future generations.

Image: Kilyan Sockalingum under CC BY 2.0