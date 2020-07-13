Change in planning laws will save theatres, concert halls and live music venues for future generations

The law comes into effect in the next week and aims to protect theatres, concert halls or live music venues that have been impacted from Coronavirus

red theatre seats

Changes to the planning system will save theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues for future generations, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced yesterday (Sunday).

The Government say,

“These buildings cannot be easily replaced and are an intrinsic part of our cultural heritage, which is why we are clear that temporary social distancing restrictions should not be an excuse for them to be permanently lost.”

Councils will now need to take the temporary impact of Coronavirus into account when considering permission for change of use, redevelopment or demolition of a theatre, concert hall or live music performance venue.

Housing and Communities Secretary, Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

Our theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues are the envy of the world and are central to our cultural heritage.

That’s why we’re investing £1.57 billion to protect Britain’s cultural, arts and heritage institutions, as well as ensuring these buildings aren’t destroyed.

It is vital they are properly protected by the planning system for both people today to enjoy and future generations.

Benny C
Another guideline for our hapless planning Committee to get to grips with. Presumably they’ll want to grant consent for competing facilities nearby, just like the retail park on the edge of Newport which will help suck more life from a town centre already on its knees through a lack of agile and smart civic management. So many muddles, so little ability. But never mind, there’s always Councillor… Read more »
13, July 2020 8:45 am
Angela Hewitt

Whilst this is a start. It could have been stronger. Developers will be looking to prove the virus is not temporary. It takes only one sloppy council to set a precedent. It should be “no change of use shall be allowed for 3/5 years and/or for 2 years after the virus is eradicated. All buildings and venues must be preserved during this time.

13, July 2020 8:52 am

