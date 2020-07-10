What is it about the Government hiding the results of the Isle of Wight Contact Tracing App trial?

As regular readers will know, News OnTheWight asked some simple questions connected to the Isle of Wight Covid-19 Contact Tracing App back in May.

Those still remain unanswered, despite promises and seven weeks having passed.

It appears that it’s not just news publications that can’t get hold of the information.

The question

Yesterday Justin Madders, Shadow Minister for Health and Social Care, asked Nadine Dorries in the House of Commons:

“How many contacts were traced by the NHS Covid-19 Contact Tracing App during the trial of that App on the Isle of Wight?”

The response

Nadine is Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, so senior there. She replied,

“The Department of Health and Social Care has indicated that it will not be possible to answer this question within the usual time period. “An answer is being prepared and will be provided as soon as it is available.”



Why?

It’s now over nine weeks since the IW App trial started. Heck it’s three weeks since the Government dumped the App.

Why is this data not being released?

