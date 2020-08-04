Norwegian Ambassador frustrated looking for Floating Bridge replacement, as signage inadequate, claim locals

The delayed Cowes Floating Bridge was due to return to service today (Tuesday 4th August) after being out of action for over three weeks.

Unfortunately for users of the Bridge, the council advised (only on their social media) yesterday that the Bridge would not be back in service as planned because further investigations need to take place.

They say,

“The team are working to get the vessel up and running.”

The service has been out of service for an extra 11 days on top of the ‘planned’ ten days.

Love: Inadequate signage

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, told News OnTheWight,

“I keep complaining about the poor signage on the East Cowes side of the river at the Floating Bridge. “People are standing around not knowing what to do and not noticing the tiny little tin sign which does not cut it anymore in this modern age. “I’ve asked for it to be replaced and for some proper signage to direct people to the launch.”

According to nearby residents, the Norwegian Ambassador – and three officials visiting the Island – were left frustrated after waiting for the Bridge. They had not seen the “tea tray size” signage, and were not directed by the Bridge staff.

Residents eventually directed them to the passenger launch.