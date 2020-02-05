Changing Tunes charity returns to HMP Isle of Wight for music and mentoring

Music and mentoring charity Changing Tunes is due to re-start sessions at HMP Isle of Wight from Thursday (6th Feb), with newly trained Musician-in-Residence Stuart Heath.

Changing Tunes is a charity that use music and mentoring to help prisoners and ex-prisoners lead meaningful lives free from crime. All Musicians-in-Residence are multi-instrumentalists, able to teach a minimum of guitar, drums, piano and vocals in a variety of styles.

Creating positive impact on prison residents

Group sessions take place on a weekly basis, with beneficiaries also given the opportunity to perform in concerts within prison, take part in recording sessions and continue their musical journey with Changing Tunes post release.

Musician-in-Residence, Stuart Heath, commented,

“I’m excited to start at Albany and Parkhurst to help build and expand the beneficiaries knowledge of music with a range of different styles, musical theory and more. “Through my training I have already seen the positive impact this can have on residents and I look forward to continuing this with my own personal flare on the Island.”

Award-winning service

Between January and September 2019, Changing Tunes worked with 380 beneficiaries across 18 UK Prisons, delivered over 700 group music workshops, produced 16 prison performances and 15 recordings with beneficiaries, and won 18 Koestler Awards for arts in criminal justice.

Many beneficiaries report increased feelings of hope, determination, positive identity and resilience as a result of their music-making.

Jones: “The work has proved really effective”

David Jones, Chief Executive of Changing Tunes remarked,

“Good to get back to working on the Isle of Wight again after a short break. “The work has proved really effective over the years and I am confident that our new Musician in Residence will pick up where Changing Tunes left off bringing music and mentoring into the prison and after release.”

Pitman: Residents have missed having Changing Tunes sessions

Staff at HMP Isle of Wight are also looking forward to sessions re-starting, as described by Natalie Pitman, Learning and Skills Manager at HMP Isle of Wight,

“I am really pleased to be able to welcome Stuart as our next Musician-in-Residence. Residents have missed having Changing Tunes sessions and I get asked on a weekly basis when it will be back in place! “Residents here at HMP Isle of Wight have drafted a strategy to improve our music services and have high regard for the wide range of benefits engaging in Changing Tunes has for our residents. “Stuart will be a much-welcomed part of our Learning, Skills and Work provision at HMP Isle of Wight and I look forward to seeing the sessions develop over the coming months.”

For more information about Changing Tunes, visit the Website.

News shared by Amelie on behalf of Changing Tunes. Ed