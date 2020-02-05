Whispering Bob Harris to compere at ‘Experience 1970’ anniversary festival event

‘Experience 1970’ has signed up one of rock music’s legendary presenters, Bob Harris, to compere the final day of the three-day 50th anniversary event in September.

This summer sees the golden anniversary of ‘The Last Great Event’ when a staggering crowd swamped the Island to see a blistering five-day festival starring Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, The Who, Free, The Moody Blues and many more.

“Whispering Bob” will take to the mic

And as the three-day Experience 1970 anniversary event reaches a climax on Sunday, 6th September, “Whispering Bob” will take to the mic to guide festival goers through the main stage proceedings.

Confirmation of Bob Harris’s role at the festival coincides with an early release of tickets for reservation.

The soundtrack to a rock generation

For many, Harris provided the soundtrack to a rock generation. He joined BBC Radio 1 in 1970 at the same time as the Isle of Wight Festival of Music was seared into history as the biggest rock event ever staged in the UK. He presented Sounds of the Seventies and seamlessly moved into TV in 1972 as the Old Grey Whistle Test’s main presenter for the rest of the decade.

Experience 1970’s chief organiser Chris Hewitt said:

“I am ecstatic that Bob Harris has agreed to compere Sunday’s live music at Experience 1970. If there is one programme that is synonymous with the album and live music culture that first emerged in the late 60s and blossomed in the 70s it was the Old Grey Whistle Test – and Whispering Bob was at the helm for most of those great programmes. “So it is fitting he will introduce the bands and acts as our event climaxes on the final day. Among those he is likely to bring on stage are The Robert Vincent Band, who he has championed in recent years, plus The Doors Alive and Are You Experienced, who will bring a real flavour of 1970 back to the festival’s original site.”

Bob Harris continues to broadcast with the BBC – he has his own Bob Harris Country weekly Radio 2 show – but his association with the rock scene in its 70’s heyday remains unshakeable. In 2011 he was made an OBE for services to broadcasting.

The Experience 1970

The Experience 1970 bill is taking shape for 4th, 5th and 6th September weekend and two new additions have just been announced.

The legendary Arthur Brown, from the Crazy World of Arthur Brown and a mainstay of the inaugural 1968 Isle of Wight Festival, is confirmed along with rising harmony trio Fire In Her Eyes, specialists in psychedelic rock who recently played Jimi Hendrix’s London flat museum.

Arthur Brown Image: © Bill Bradshaw

Already original 1970 IW Festival acts have been lined up including Jacqui McShee’s Pentangle and Ken Pustelnik’s Groundhogs. Two further MAJOR 1970 acts are due to be announced imminently.

And top bands have been signed and confirmed to recreate the 1970 sound of The Who, Rory Gallagher, Free, ELP, Jethro Tull and Supertramp as well as Hendrix and The Doors.

Reserve your tickets

Experience 1970 tickets are now available to reserve/order.

For details, email hawkethos@gmail.com or phone 07970 219701 or 07966 532556.

See the All Wight Now Website for further details.

Image: © BobHarris.Org