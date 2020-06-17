Checks on those claiming Isle of Wight single person council tax relief underway

The Isle of Wight Council’s regular review of single occupier council tax discount is underway to check the correct amounts are being paid by households.

Letters are being sent out from this week with an accompanying form so the council can update its records. The form must be completed and returned. There is also an online version of the form.

Those who qualify are entitled to a 25 per cent discount on their council tax bills.

As part of the review, the council has appointed an external agency using data matching technology to identify where people may be claiming discounts they are not entitled to.

Preventing and detecting fraud

A council spokesperson said,

“If you claim the discount and no longer qualify as a person living alone you must let us know so we can update our records. “We’d also like to remind residents who qualify but have not claimed, that they are entitled to do so. The exercise is not just about collecting the right level of tax but being equitable and fair. “The checks form part of the council’s measures to prevent and detect fraud and protect the public purse and to ensure claims are by council taxpayers who are genuinely entitled. “We would strongly urge all claimants who no longer qualify to let us know as soon as possible.”

More information about single person discount can be found on the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed