Hospital apologises for mistakes after Isle of Wight misdiagnosis led to Sepsis and flesh-eating bug, requiring eight operations

An Isle of Wight resident who nearly died after being misdiagnosed at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak has spoken out about his “debilitating and exhausting” experience.

Speaking to The Guardian, the resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the experience of trying to get care for something other than Covid-19 was “debilitating and exhausting” and “very distressing” for him and his wife.

Misdiagnosed at St Mary’s

The man was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital on 22nd March whilst suffering excruciating pain. However, he was sent home the following day after being diagnosed with inflamed testicles.

He went on to develop Sepsis (life-threatening blood poisoning), and contracting the flesh-eating bug Necrotising Fasciitis, which required eight operations to repair to damage caused as a result of the misdiagnosis.

Trust admitted mistakes made

Maggie Oldham, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s Chief Executive, wrote to the patient and acknowledged that mistakes were made. She said,

“The Trust accepts that had surgery on the right inguinal hernia been undertaken during the admission of 22 to 23 March 2020 the subsequent pain, sepsis and numerous returns to theatre would have been avoided.”

Apology for misdiagnosis

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight trust add,

“We sincerely apologise for the experience that this person had in our care, following a misdiagnosis in March 2020 that resulted in the patient having to spend a long time in hospital during April and May. “The changes to the hospital environment as a result of Covid-19 are in place to protect those in our care and we have not discharged patients early who require continued hospital treatment.”

