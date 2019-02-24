Isle of Wight boxer wins professional debut at O2 Arena

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight boxer, Chezerae ‘Chez’ Nihell, who last night (Saturday) won his first professional boxing match.

The 31-year-old Lance Corporal was featured on BBC South a couple of weeks ago as he prepared for the fight at the O2 on the James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr undercard against Kent Kauppinen.

Having hung up his carpenter’s belt at the age of 23 to join the Army, Chez went on to serve in Afghanistan and has been boxing with the Army since 2013.

Keeping it in the family

Chez is the current England amateur superheavyweight champion and Army Sportsman of the Year and since turning professional, has been trained by Johnny Edwards at his Guildford gym.

His wife Alanna, who knows a thing or two about boxing – she won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow – was in his corner supporting him as he competed at cruiserweight for the first time as a professional.

We’re sure this is not the last we’ll be hearing about Chez. The Army soldier has been given special permission to continue serving whilst boxing professionally.

Well done to Chez, who won the fight 39-37.

Sources: BBC and Independent

Image: © Chez Nihell