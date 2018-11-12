Children ‘don’t have to suffer in silence’ is message during Anti-Bullying Week

Wendy Robinson, Childline Service Manager shares this message during Anti-Bullying Week. Ed

Anti-bullying Week (12 to 16 November) is a great campaign which places the spotlight firmly on bullying.

What we mustn’t forget is that this serious issue blights the lives of many children and young people day in, day out, week after week, sometimes even years.

In 2017/18 the NSPCC’s Childline service delivered 24,571 counselling sessions about bullying and cyberbullying, but the reality is the number of children affected is likely to be far higher as many victims don’t seek help.

Bullying can happen to any child at any time

There are no hard and fast rules about bullying. It can happen to any child at any time for any number of reasons.

It can include being called names, teased, put down or humiliated, pushed or pulled about, having money and other stuff taken, rumours being spread, being ignored and left out, hit, kicked or physically hurt, threatened or intimidated.

No escape from tormentors

Gone are the days when bullying only happened in the playground. Today bullies can reach their victims in the safety of their own homes by targeting them online via their phone, laptop, games console or tablet.

This form of bullying, known as cyber-bullying, means some children literally have no means of escape from their tormentors.

Devastating effects

In turn bullying can have a devastating effect on a person. It can cause depression and anxiety, low self-esteem, social isolation, and can even lead to someone harming themselves or having suicidal thoughts and feelings.

That’s why it’s so important that children and young people know they don’t have to suffer in silence and that help and support is available should they need it.

How to get in touch

By calling Childline on 0800 1111 they can speak to specially trained counsellors about their concerns and worries, 24 hours a day, seven days.

An online chat facility is also available via the Website.

Adults worried about a child or in need of some advice can call the NSPCC’s Helpline on 0808 800 5000.

In addition, useful tips can be found at NSPCC Website.

By working together we can beat the bullies and restore victims’ childhoods to how they should be – happy and memorable for all the right reasons.