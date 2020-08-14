Children’s cancer charity launch The Big Virtual Collection

Staff at Morrisons supermarket in Lake share this fundraising appeal for their partner charity, CLIC Sargent. Ed

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, were missing our usual in-store fundraising with our charity partners. Much of our fundraising for CLIC Sargent has been on hold since March yet they need our support more than ever.

Donate now

Cancer isn’t stopping for Coronavirus. The impact of the virus is being felt by each and every one of us, no more so than the young cancer patients and families CLIC Sargent supports.

Parents are still being told the devastating news that their child has cancer; children are still going through brutal treatment and families are still struggling to make ends meet because of the added financial costs of cancer now add to this the extra anxiety Coronavirus brings.

Working on the front line

CLIC Sargent are on the front line, supporting the NHS – their social workers help families navigate the challenges cancer brings, they give grants to help ease money worries at an already stressful time and provide a free place for families to stay when their child is receiving cancer treatment, close to hospitals.

Without support during this pandemic, the strain of a child’s cancer diagnosis will push families to breaking point.

The Big Virtual Collection

To still raise vital funds for children and young people with cancer at this time, CLIC Sargent have launched the Big Virtual Collection, especially for Morrisons.

We will be taking part with other Morrisons stores across the country and it couldn’t be simpler. Instead of making a donation in a physical collection bucket or tin to support our fundraising, please donate to our JustGiving page instead.

As with any bucket collection, every penny helps and that’s truer than ever. Getting stuck in with our Big Virtual Collection will help make a difference to young people with cancer in our area, as well as across the country.

The fundraiser closes on 31st August 2020, so donate today if you are able to. Thank you for supporting our charity partners, CLIC Sargent.